Max Fashion Unveils Disney's Lilo & Stitch Collection with Aloha Charm

Max Fashion has launched a new Disney-inspired collection featuring vibrant Lilo & Stitch designs at a showcase event in Mumbai. The partnership marks their ninth collaboration with Disney, highlighting a dynamic range of playful apparel available in India, aligning with the brand's goal to democratize fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:40 IST
Max Fashion Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Max Fashion has introduced a new collection inspired by Disney's Lilo & Stitch, aiming to capture the Aloha spirit and tropical charm. Released ahead of the film's much-anticipated theatrical debut, this stylish line is designed for Kids, Teens, and Youth.

A renowned leader in the fashion industry, Max Fashion is celebrated for its trendy and accessible apparel, and its long-standing partnership with Disney. This latest release is their ninth collaboration, following previous successful endeavors inspired by Disney classics such as Jungle Book and Star Wars. The collection was unveiled on May 24th in Mumbai, featuring a vibrant fashion show with Mom Influencers and Actress Bipasha Basu.

The collection is available in over 520 Max stores across India and online, bringing Disney magic to everyday wardrobes. According to Priya Nijhara from Disney, such collaborations not only enhance marketing strategies but also appeal to overlapping audiences. Max Fashion, leading in both the Middle East and India, continues to prioritize affordability and relevance in fashion trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

