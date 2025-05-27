Left Menu

Anne Hathaway Joins Sports Ownership with Red Bull Italy SailGP Team

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has become part of a female-led consortium acquiring the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team, drawing Hollywood star power into the sailing world. The SailGP league features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans with national teams racing globally. The league is expanding with 12 teams currently competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:32 IST
Anne Hathaway Joins Sports Ownership with Red Bull Italy SailGP Team
Anne Hathaway

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has made a notable entry into the world of sports ownership by joining a female-led consortium that has purchased the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team. This landmark deal brings a touch of Hollywood star power to the high-energy racing championship.

Veteran sailor Jimmy Spithill has been appointed as the team's CEO and co-owner, backed by investors from various sectors, including entertainment, luxury goods, and finance. SailGP CEO Russell Coutts heralded this as a significant milestone in the growth of the league.

SailGP, an international sailing league launched in 2018, features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans with national teams competing globally. The series is designed for fast-paced, broadcast-friendly competitions enhanced by advanced data analytics. The current season showcases 12 teams, with the next event being the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, taking place on June 7-8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025