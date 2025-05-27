Anne Hathaway Joins Sports Ownership with Red Bull Italy SailGP Team

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has made a notable entry into the world of sports ownership by joining a female-led consortium that has purchased the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team. This landmark deal brings a touch of Hollywood star power to the high-energy racing championship.

Veteran sailor Jimmy Spithill has been appointed as the team's CEO and co-owner, backed by investors from various sectors, including entertainment, luxury goods, and finance. SailGP CEO Russell Coutts heralded this as a significant milestone in the growth of the league.

SailGP, an international sailing league launched in 2018, features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans with national teams competing globally. The series is designed for fast-paced, broadcast-friendly competitions enhanced by advanced data analytics. The current season showcases 12 teams, with the next event being the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, taking place on June 7-8.

