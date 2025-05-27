Tributes to Nehru: Architect of Modern India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, recognizing him as a visionary architect of modern India whose democratic ideals continue to inspire. Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister, led the country from its independence in 1947 until his death in 1964.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary Tuesday. She lauded Nehru as the 'visionary architect of modern India' whose ideas remain a beacon for democracy enthusiasts worldwide.
Banerjee emphasized Nehru's profound impact on shaping the nation, stating her deepest respect for the late leader in a message posted on X. 'Pandit Nehru was a great statesman and humanist whose ideas will continue to inspire all who cherish democratic values,' she added.
Nehru, revered for his influential role in India's development, served as the country's prime minister from its independence in August 1947 until his demise in 1964, making him the nation's longest-serving leader to date.
