Ophthalmologist Appointed to Prestigious Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed renowned ophthalmologist Dr M L Raja to the esteemed Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair for one year. This position, started by the Rajya Sabha in 2009, seeks to foster research on India's Parliamentary democracy.

The nomination was officially announced by Dhankhar during an event, highlighting Raja's extensive expertise spanning various fields including ophthalmology, epigraphy, archaeology, and history. This makes him an ideal choice for the role that demands multidisciplinary insight.

Dr Raja's current roles include serving as the director of AVINASH and RICH, organizations dedicated to promoting vibrant national arts and scientific heritage, as well as research in chronology and history. His academic contributions are expected to enhance the Chair's objectives significantly.

