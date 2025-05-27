Left Menu

Bollywood Shakes: The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy Unfolds

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar addressed the controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3', calling it a serious matter now in court. Kumar, who has sued Rawal for Rs 25 crore, emphasized their long friendship and refused to comment further, stating it's a legal issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has spoken out about the controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from the eagerly awaited film 'Hera Pheri 3'. Describing the issue as a 'serious matter', Kumar revealed that legal proceedings are now underway. The actor-producer has taken action against Rawal, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages.

Two weeks ago, Rawal's sudden announcement sent shockwaves through the industry and disappointed fans who have anticipated the project for nearly two decades. At a recent event for his new film 'Housefull 5', Kumar defended his long-time friend and colleague, advising against using disparaging terms for Rawal.

Rawal, addressing the issue, clarified there were no creative differences with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The original 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000, capturing hearts with its comedic genius, and a sequel followed in 2006. As the saga of 'Hera Pheri 3' unfolds, only time will tell how the situation resolves.

