Bollywood Shakes: The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy Unfolds

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has spoken out about the controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from the eagerly awaited film 'Hera Pheri 3'. Describing the issue as a 'serious matter', Kumar revealed that legal proceedings are now underway. The actor-producer has taken action against Rawal, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages.

Two weeks ago, Rawal's sudden announcement sent shockwaves through the industry and disappointed fans who have anticipated the project for nearly two decades. At a recent event for his new film 'Housefull 5', Kumar defended his long-time friend and colleague, advising against using disparaging terms for Rawal.

Rawal, addressing the issue, clarified there were no creative differences with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The original 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000, capturing hearts with its comedic genius, and a sequel followed in 2006. As the saga of 'Hera Pheri 3' unfolds, only time will tell how the situation resolves.