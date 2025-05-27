Left Menu

Ladakh Tourism Fights Back with 'Ladakh is Waiting' Campaign

Ladakh's tourism industry, devastated by the Pahalgam terror attack, has launched a campaign titled 'Ladakh is Waiting.' Led by ALHAGHA, the initiative seeks to assure potential visitors of the region's safety and readiness to receive guests, highlighting hope and resilience through a heartfelt short film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:30 IST
Ladakh Tourism Fights Back with 'Ladakh is Waiting' Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's tourism industry, a vital economic pillar for the region, has suffered a massive blow due to the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) has launched an initiative, 'Ladakh is Waiting,' to revive the dwindling tourist arrivals.

The campaign features a poignant short film capturing the struggles faced by locals dependent on tourism for their livelihood. The video's visual narrative portrays the stark reality of empty rooms and shattered dreams, encapsulating the hope that tourists will soon return to experience Ladakh's majestic beauty and hospitality.

ALHAGHA President Rigzin Wangmo Lachic appeals to those who cherish Ladakh to share this campaign, emphasizing its crucial role in reinstating the flow of visitors. The campaign aims to remind the world that Ladakh remains open and safe, urging past visitors to help rejuvenate an industry that supports thousands of families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025