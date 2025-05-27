Ladakh Tourism Fights Back with 'Ladakh is Waiting' Campaign

Ladakh's tourism industry, a vital economic pillar for the region, has suffered a massive blow due to the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) has launched an initiative, 'Ladakh is Waiting,' to revive the dwindling tourist arrivals.

The campaign features a poignant short film capturing the struggles faced by locals dependent on tourism for their livelihood. The video's visual narrative portrays the stark reality of empty rooms and shattered dreams, encapsulating the hope that tourists will soon return to experience Ladakh's majestic beauty and hospitality.

ALHAGHA President Rigzin Wangmo Lachic appeals to those who cherish Ladakh to share this campaign, emphasizing its crucial role in reinstating the flow of visitors. The campaign aims to remind the world that Ladakh remains open and safe, urging past visitors to help rejuvenate an industry that supports thousands of families.

