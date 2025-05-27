Left Menu

Puducherry Celebrates Spirited Yoga Mahotsav Ahead of International Yoga Day 2025

Over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in Puducherry's countdown event for the 2025 International Day of Yoga. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the event, highlighting yoga's transformative power. Officials praised Puducherry's cultural significance, while an increase in Yoga Sangam Portal registrations showed rising interest in yoga nationwide.

In a vibrant prelude to International Day of Yoga 2025, over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered in Puducherry for a 25-day countdown event inaugurated by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. The spirited gathering took place at the scenic Gandhi Thidal on Goubert Avenue, symbolizing yoga's growing prominence in India.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized yoga's transformative benefits, both physically and mentally. He underscored Puducherry's cultural heritage, citing Maharishi Aurobindo's influence, and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in promoting yoga globally. Jadhav celebrated the event's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' as a holistic message for the world.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy acknowledged the rising global embrace of yoga, which has permeated education, government, and corporate sectors worldwide. They highlighted that Puducherry, with its tranquil beaches and spiritual centers, provided an ideal setting for the event. The Yoga Mahotsav also witnessed a surge in participation on the Yoga Sangam Portal, illustrating nationwide enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

