Mount Khangchendzonga: Sikkim's Sacred Summit Sparks Controversy
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang raised concerns about a team scaling Mount Khangchendzonga from Nepal. The mountain, sacred in Sikkim's culture, is protected under the Sacred Places of Worship Act. Tamang urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the issue with Nepal, highlighting Sikkim's cultural rights.
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has voiced serious concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) ascended Mount Khangchendzonga from the Nepal side.
Describing the climb as a significant violation of both legal and religious tenets, CM Tamang emphasized the mountain's profound cultural and religious importance to the Sikkimese people. Referred to locally as 'Dzoe-Nga,' the sacred peak is protected under the Sacred Places of Worship Act, forbidding any climbing activities.
The Chief Minister urged for sensitive handling of this issue, asking Minister Shah to engage with Nepal to halt further transgressions, while acknowledging the union's support in safeguarding Sikkimese heritage.
