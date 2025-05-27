Akshay Kumar Celebrates Chaplin Love at 'Housefull 5' Launch

At the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy film 'Housefull 5', Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a moment to honor one of his greatest inspirations: Charlie Chaplin. Known for his humorous artistry, Kumar shared that he always carries a photograph of the iconic comic legend in his wallet.

During the event, Akshay candidly discussed the intricacies of slapstick comedy, a genre he embraces in his new film. 'If I would not be mistaken, then slapstick comedy yeh koi asaan comedy nahi hai,' Kumar noted, referencing the comedic talents of his co-stars Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. He emphasized the blend of slapstick and action comedy in 'Housefull 5'.

Charlie Chaplin, known for his 'Little Tramp' character in silent films, received a 12-minute standing ovation at the 1972 Academy Awards, highlighting his enduring legacy. As Kumar prepares for the June 6 release of 'Housefull 5', featuring a star-studded cast, his tribute to Chaplin adds a layer of historical charm to the film's promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)