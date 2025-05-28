Left Menu

Kannada Language Controversy Ignites Protests Against Kamal Haasan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized actor Kamal Haasan for his remarks suggesting Tamil preceded Kannada, sparking widespread protests. Pro-Kannada groups demanded an apology, threatening to block Haasan's film screenings. BJP's B Y Vijayendra joined in demanding an apology for Haasan's alleged disrespect toward Kannada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a firm stance against actor Kamal Haasan's recent remarks at a film event in Chennai, where Haasan suggested that Tamil gave birth to Kannada. Siddaramaiah emphasized the longstanding history of Kannada, accusing Haasan of ignorance.

The comments have created a wave of protests across Karnataka. Pro-Kannada outfits have voiced their outrage, organizing demonstrations in cities like Belagavi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru. The demonstrators went as far as burning posters of Haasan and demanding that he issue an apology for his perceived insult to Kannada's rich heritage.

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra also condemned Haasan's comments, accusing the actor of disrespecting Kannada to promote his native language. Vijayendra insisted that Haasan deliver an unconditional apology to Kannadigas, aligning with protestors who threaten to boycott his upcoming film if he fails to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)

