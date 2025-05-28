Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Diageo's Initiative Empowers Women in Spirits Industry

Diageo India, in collaboration with WSET, has launched WSET Level 1 Spirits training sessions specifically for women in the Indian beverage industry. This initiative promotes gender diversity and professional growth by certifying over 80 women, offering mentorship, education, and future leadership opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:06 IST
Breaking Barriers: Diageo's Initiative Empowers Women in Spirits Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diageo India, in a strategic move to enhance inclusivity and skills in the Indian beverage industry, has joined forces with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to roll out exclusive training for women bartenders and junior professionals. This programme signifies a new era of opportunity and diversity.

The WSET Level 1 Spirits training, which aims to certify over 80 women, underscores Diageo India's dedication to promoting gender diversity and equipping women with globally recognized skills and credentials. This initiative is part of Diageo's 'Our Hive' platform, designed to uplift women in hospitality through education and mentor-driven career development.

Anchal Kaushal, Diageo India's Vice President of Customer Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to creating a dynamic workforce. By integrating world-class training with the Diageo Bar Academy's excellence, the company is empowering women and contributing to a progressive future in the bar industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025