Breaking Barriers: Diageo's Initiative Empowers Women in Spirits Industry

Diageo India, in a strategic move to enhance inclusivity and skills in the Indian beverage industry, has joined forces with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to roll out exclusive training for women bartenders and junior professionals. This programme signifies a new era of opportunity and diversity.

The WSET Level 1 Spirits training, which aims to certify over 80 women, underscores Diageo India's dedication to promoting gender diversity and equipping women with globally recognized skills and credentials. This initiative is part of Diageo's 'Our Hive' platform, designed to uplift women in hospitality through education and mentor-driven career development.

Anchal Kaushal, Diageo India's Vice President of Customer Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to creating a dynamic workforce. By integrating world-class training with the Diageo Bar Academy's excellence, the company is empowering women and contributing to a progressive future in the bar industry.

