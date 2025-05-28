Left Menu

Haryana Launches 'Yoga Yukt Haryana-Nasha Mukt Haryana' for International Yoga Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of the 'Yoga Yukt Haryana-Nasha Mukt Haryana' initiative on International Yoga Day, June 21. The campaign focuses on tackling drug addiction through yoga. State and district-level events, including tree planting and 'Yoga Jagran Yatra', will be organized across Haryana.

Updated: 28-05-2025 19:57 IST
The state of Haryana, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is set to launch the 'Yoga Yukt Haryana-Nasha Mukt Haryana' initiative on June 21, coinciding with International Yoga Day. This initiative aligns with the overarching vision of 'Swasth Bharat-Swasth Haryana'.

The primary goal of the campaign is to combat drug addiction by promoting the positive influence of yoga. To further environmental conservation efforts, 10 lakh saplings are slated for planting across the state. Additionally, a portal has been launched to engage 10 lakh participants, with renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev attending the main event in Kurukshetra.

In celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day, the state will carry out district and block-level events. With a theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' activities will include yoga marathons, training sessions, and cleanliness drives. The government aims to inculcate yoga into daily life, making Haryana a yoga-empowered state.

