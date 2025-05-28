Arunachal Pradesh Shines at Thaifex Anuga Asia: A Gateway to Global Agro-Food Trade
Arunachal Pradesh's high-level ministerial delegation is showcasing its agro-food sector at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok. Supported by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the visit aims to explore trade opportunities, attract investments, and establish technology partnerships, particularly in indigenous agri-products like kiwi and mandarin oranges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-level ministerial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh is promoting the state's agro and processed food sector at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok, officials announced Wednesday.
The delegation, backed by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, seeks to explore trade opportunities and attract investments in indigenous products such as kiwi and mandarin oranges.
Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh encouraged the team to engage with Thai importers and investigate technology collaborations at Bangkok's processing plants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's Tourism Takes a Dip: Foreign Arrivals Decline
Thrills and Upsets: Indian Shuttlers Face Mixed Fortunes at Thailand Open 2025
Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports
Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Thailand Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership