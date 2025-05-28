Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Shines at Thaifex Anuga Asia: A Gateway to Global Agro-Food Trade

Arunachal Pradesh's high-level ministerial delegation is showcasing its agro-food sector at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok. Supported by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the visit aims to explore trade opportunities, attract investments, and establish technology partnerships, particularly in indigenous agri-products like kiwi and mandarin oranges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Shines at Thaifex Anuga Asia: A Gateway to Global Agro-Food Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level ministerial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh is promoting the state's agro and processed food sector at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok, officials announced Wednesday.

The delegation, backed by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, seeks to explore trade opportunities and attract investments in indigenous products such as kiwi and mandarin oranges.

Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh encouraged the team to engage with Thai importers and investigate technology collaborations at Bangkok's processing plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025