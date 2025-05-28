Arunachal Pradesh Shines at Thaifex Anuga Asia: A Gateway to Global Agro-Food Trade

A high-level ministerial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh is promoting the state's agro and processed food sector at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok, officials announced Wednesday.

The delegation, backed by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, seeks to explore trade opportunities and attract investments in indigenous products such as kiwi and mandarin oranges.

Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh encouraged the team to engage with Thai importers and investigate technology collaborations at Bangkok's processing plants.

