Unshakeable Bonds: India's Commitment to Africa's Future
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's deep solidarity and unshakeable friendship with Africa. He highlighted India's commitment to Africa's development and prosperity, advocating for a stronger African presence in global institutions. Jaishankar also shared his experiences at the Africa Day celebrations in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In a reaffirmation of India-Africa ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring solidarity and friendship between the two regions at the Africa Day celebrations in Delhi. He stressed India's unwavering commitment to Africa's development, prosperity, and progress.
Jaishankar, addressing the gathering, asserted that India strongly supports a greater voice for Africa in global institutions. This advocacy stems from their partnership within the Global South, striving for inclusivity in global discourse.
Sharing moments from the event on social media, Jaishankar underscored the sectors of trade, development cooperation, and security as areas of collaboration. He expressed determination to craft an agenda in partnership with Africa, aligning with African priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and US Set Table for Trade Talks: A Step Towards Bilateral Prosperity
Rajasthan's Path to Prosperity: Prioritizing Public Welfare
Enhanced Security for EAM S Jaishankar Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Enhanced Security for Jaishankar Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Our dealings with Pak will be bilateral; it's a national consensus for many years, absolutely no change in that: EAM Jaishankar.