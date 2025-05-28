Unshakeable Bonds: India's Commitment to Africa's Future

In a reaffirmation of India-Africa ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring solidarity and friendship between the two regions at the Africa Day celebrations in Delhi. He stressed India's unwavering commitment to Africa's development, prosperity, and progress.

Jaishankar, addressing the gathering, asserted that India strongly supports a greater voice for Africa in global institutions. This advocacy stems from their partnership within the Global South, striving for inclusivity in global discourse.

Sharing moments from the event on social media, Jaishankar underscored the sectors of trade, development cooperation, and security as areas of collaboration. He expressed determination to craft an agenda in partnership with Africa, aligning with African priorities.

