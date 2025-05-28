Left Menu

Unshakeable Bonds: India's Commitment to Africa's Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's deep solidarity and unshakeable friendship with Africa. He highlighted India's commitment to Africa's development and prosperity, advocating for a stronger African presence in global institutions. Jaishankar also shared his experiences at the Africa Day celebrations in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST
Unshakeable Bonds: India's Commitment to Africa's Future
External Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a reaffirmation of India-Africa ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring solidarity and friendship between the two regions at the Africa Day celebrations in Delhi. He stressed India's unwavering commitment to Africa's development, prosperity, and progress.

Jaishankar, addressing the gathering, asserted that India strongly supports a greater voice for Africa in global institutions. This advocacy stems from their partnership within the Global South, striving for inclusivity in global discourse.

Sharing moments from the event on social media, Jaishankar underscored the sectors of trade, development cooperation, and security as areas of collaboration. He expressed determination to craft an agenda in partnership with Africa, aligning with African priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025