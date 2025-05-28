Left Menu

Huma Qureshi's Patriotic Tribute at India's Vanguard: Operation Sindoor Spotlight

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi visited the India-Pakistan border to support BSF and army personnel after Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. She praised the soldiers' dedication and urged unity for peace in J-K as India eliminated significant terror threats across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:44 IST
Huma Qureshi (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Huma Qureshi, a prominent Bollywood figure, recently visited the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura, where she interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, women soldiers, and local families. During this visit, she expressed her gratitude to the soldiers, saying, "I came here to boost the morale of our BSF jawans, army soldiers, and women soldiers. We are honored by their sacrifice."

At a media interaction, Qureshi emphasized the importance of unity and peace, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. "Recent events remind us of the defense forces' bravery and efforts to protect us. This is a clarion call for peace, which embodies the true spirit of J-K and India. Let us not allow hate to prevail," she urged.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, demonstrated India's decisive military prowess following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The offensive aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and its territories, with significant successes reported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. This operation, marked by precision and minimal collateral damage, featured a robust strategy rooted in ethical warfare practices and effective intelligence. Consequent retaliatory attempts by Pakistan were thwarted by India's advanced air-defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

