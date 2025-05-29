Left Menu

Entertainment News Surge Sparks Box Office Records and Legal Dramas

Recent entertainment news highlights include a box office spike driven by 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible,' legal troubles for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Billie Eilish won big at the AMAs, while Anne Hathaway ventured into sports ownership.

Updated: 29-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:26 IST
Recent cinematic releases have surged the box office to new heights. Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' remake and the latest 'Mission: Impossible' starring Tom Cruise have captivated audiences, setting a Memorial Day weekend box office record of $326.7 million, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump revealed plans to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley following their tax evasion convictions. The move comes after a family plea and media advocacy.

Amid legal turmoil, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces damaging allegations during his sex trafficking trial. Although not charged with new crimes, accusations could influence legal strategies under anti-racketeering laws. Meanwhile, music star Billie Eilish triumphs at the American Music Awards, claiming top honors.

