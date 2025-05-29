Entertainment News Surge Sparks Box Office Records and Legal Dramas

Recent cinematic releases have surged the box office to new heights. Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' remake and the latest 'Mission: Impossible' starring Tom Cruise have captivated audiences, setting a Memorial Day weekend box office record of $326.7 million, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump revealed plans to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley following their tax evasion convictions. The move comes after a family plea and media advocacy.

Amid legal turmoil, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces damaging allegations during his sex trafficking trial. Although not charged with new crimes, accusations could influence legal strategies under anti-racketeering laws. Meanwhile, music star Billie Eilish triumphs at the American Music Awards, claiming top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)