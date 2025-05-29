The Elsewhereans: An Epic Journey through Migration and Identity

Jeet Thayil's upcoming novel, "The Elsewhereans," set for release on June 23, is a profound exploration into migration, loss, and the delicate nature of identity as announced by Harper Collins India.

Blending elements of fiction, memoir, and travelogue, Thayil's work spans across continents, unraveling the lives of those defined by separation. From Kerala to Bombay, Hong Kong, and Paris, the story interlaces ancestral mandates that connect the past and present.

Described by editor Rahul Soni as Thayil's most experimental work, "The Elsewhereans" juxtaposes real and fictional narratives. It's been hailed by Amitav Ghosh for evoking the era of decolonization through its complex portrayal of home, exile, and belonging.