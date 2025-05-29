The Elsewhereans: An Epic Journey through Migration and Identity
Jeet Thayil's new novel "The Elsewhereans" explores themes of migration, loss, and identity. It weaves fiction, memoir, and travelogue into a saga across continents and decades. The book inspired by ancestral material, is a deeply personal exploration of home and exile, offering rich narratives and diverse perspectives.
- Country:
- India
Jeet Thayil's upcoming novel, "The Elsewhereans," set for release on June 23, is a profound exploration into migration, loss, and the delicate nature of identity as announced by Harper Collins India.
Blending elements of fiction, memoir, and travelogue, Thayil's work spans across continents, unraveling the lives of those defined by separation. From Kerala to Bombay, Hong Kong, and Paris, the story interlaces ancestral mandates that connect the past and present.
Described by editor Rahul Soni as Thayil's most experimental work, "The Elsewhereans" juxtaposes real and fictional narratives. It's been hailed by Amitav Ghosh for evoking the era of decolonization through its complex portrayal of home, exile, and belonging.
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay
Iowa's Education Policy on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Faces Legal Scrutiny
Doctor's Double Life Unveiled: Allegations of Obscenity and Identity Fraud
Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara: Embracing Bengaluru Identity
Indian Railways a Symbol of National Identity and Progress, Says Dr. Pemmasani