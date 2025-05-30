Breaking Barriers: First Women Cadets Graduate from NDA
In a historic event, 17 women cadets graduated from India's National Defence Academy in Pune, alongside over 300 male cadets, signifying the institution's first co-ed batch. The milestone reflects heightened inclusivity in the armed forces and symbolizes the empowerment of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.
In a landmark event, the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune celebrated the graduation of its inaugural co-ed batch, featuring 17 women cadets. More than 300 male counterparts joined them in completing the rigorous training at the prominent tri-service academy.
The Passing Out Parade, reviewed by Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and Mizoram's current governor, marked the conclusion of the NDA's 148th course. This followed a 2021 Supreme Court ruling allowing women to apply to this prestigious military institution, resulting in the integration of female cadets.
Gen Singh highlighted the significance of this milestone, noting it as a step forward for inclusivity and women's empowerment in the ranks of the Indian armed forces. He envisions a future where these pioneering women might rise to leadership roles within the military services.
