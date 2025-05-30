Goa Statehood Day: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism

On Goa's Statehood Day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of the coastal state, emphasizing the need to protect and celebrate Goa's rich cultural and natural heritage. She highlighted that Goa's beautiful beaches and warm hospitality attract tourists worldwide.

Since obtaining statehood in 1987, transitioning from being part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman, and Diu, Goa has flourished as a choice destination. President Murmu urged both locals and tourists to practice sustainable tourism, ensuring preservation and support for local communities.

Her message resonated with the theme of a 'Viksit Bharat,' encouraging Goa to thrive and contribute to the nation's progress through cultural and community-focused initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)