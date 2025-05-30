Left Menu

Goa Statehood Day: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism

President Droupadi Murmu honored Goa's Statehood Day, emphasizing the importance of preserving the state's culture through sustainable tourism and community support. Goa became a state in 1987 after being part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman, and Diu. Murmu highlighted Goa's global appeal and local contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:33 IST
Goa Statehood Day: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Goa's Statehood Day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of the coastal state, emphasizing the need to protect and celebrate Goa's rich cultural and natural heritage. She highlighted that Goa's beautiful beaches and warm hospitality attract tourists worldwide.

Since obtaining statehood in 1987, transitioning from being part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman, and Diu, Goa has flourished as a choice destination. President Murmu urged both locals and tourists to practice sustainable tourism, ensuring preservation and support for local communities.

Her message resonated with the theme of a 'Viksit Bharat,' encouraging Goa to thrive and contribute to the nation's progress through cultural and community-focused initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025