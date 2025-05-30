Crowning Glory: Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Shines in Hyderabad
The 72nd Miss World Grand Finale takes place at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, featuring 108 contestants showcasing beauty, purpose, and unity. The event includes performances by Bollywood stars and a diverse panel of judges. Contestants also explore Telangana's cultural landmarks, promoting the state as a tourism hub.
The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant will dazzle spectators at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.
A month-long celebration of cultural immersion and purpose-driven activities culminates with 108 contestants from around the globe vying for the coveted Miss World crown.
The event, hosted by Stephanie del Valle and Sachiin Kumbhar, features performances from Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, with Sonu Sood on the judging panel. Notable appearances and winners of preliminary rounds are expected as contestants explore Telangana's tourist attractions, highlighting the state as a key destination.
