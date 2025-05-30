Left Menu

Unveiling 'Nikita Roy': A Psychological Thriller Hits Theatres

'Nikita Roy', starring Sonakshi Sinha, is a psychological thriller that delves into mysticism and human vulnerability. Directed by Kussh S Sinha, it explores perception versus reality, paranoia, and the dark aspects of the human mind. The film includes notable actors like Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal and releases nationwide on June 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:07 IST
In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, 'Nikita Roy', a psychological thriller featuring Sonakshi Sinha, is set to captivate audiences in theatres across the nation on June 27.

Originally scheduled for an earlier release, the movie, directed by Kussh S Sinha, Sonakshi's brother, promises an intriguing blend of mysticism and psychological tension, probing the delicate boundary between perception and reality.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani, the film features an impressive cast including Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal and explores complex themes of paranoia and hidden truths, with a storyline that delves into the darker recesses of the human mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

