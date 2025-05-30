Russell Brand Denies Sexual Assault Charges Amidst High-Profile Court Case
Actor and comedian Russell Brand has entered a not guilty plea in a London court to charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women. The alleged incidents date back more than 25 years. Brand's trial is set for June 2026, and he faces a series of serious accusations.
In a high-profile legal proceeding, well-known actor and comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape and sexual assault in a London courtroom. The accusations, put forth by four women, trace back over a span of 25 years, with alleged incidents occurring between 1999 and 2005.
Brand, approaching his 50th birthday, appeared in court dressed in sunglasses, a suit jacket, a partially open collared shirt, and black jeans. He firmly denied all charges, which include two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, each time affirming his plea of 'not guilty' as the charges were presented.
The trial is scheduled for June 2026 and is anticipated to last four to five weeks. The legal proceedings spotlight England's justice system as it navigates through the sensitive and serious nature of the allegations, which remain under strict reporting guidelines to protect the anonymity of the alleged victims.
