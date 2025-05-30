SJM Revives Swadeshi Movement to Promote Indigenous Goods

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced plans to spearhead a nationwide drive aimed at boosting the use of indigenous products and curtailing the reliance on foreign imports, emphasizing self-reliance. This move follows a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a mass movement for the cause.

At a public meeting in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for traders to reject foreign goods, encouraging them to pledge their support towards the revival of the 'Swadeshi, Suraksha aur Swavalamban Abhiyan'. This initiative seeks to unite businessmen, industrialists, and technocrats, particularly targeting the nation's youth and women, in fostering economic independence.

SJM's Ashwani Mahajan underlined the campaign's significance in combating the influx of foreign goods, particularly those imported from China, as a step towards making the Make in India scheme more effective. The organization is optimistic that patriotic traders will rise to the challenge of promoting indigenous manufacturing.