Left Menu

SJM Revives Swadeshi Movement to Promote Indigenous Goods

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is launching a campaign to promote indigenous products and discourage the purchase of foreign goods, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's call for self-reliance. The renewed 'Swadeshi, Suraksha aur Swavalamban Abhiyan' aims to foster mass participation, focusing on youth and women, to decrease reliance on foreign imports and strengthen national production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:46 IST
SJM Revives Swadeshi Movement to Promote Indigenous Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced plans to spearhead a nationwide drive aimed at boosting the use of indigenous products and curtailing the reliance on foreign imports, emphasizing self-reliance. This move follows a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a mass movement for the cause.

At a public meeting in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for traders to reject foreign goods, encouraging them to pledge their support towards the revival of the 'Swadeshi, Suraksha aur Swavalamban Abhiyan'. This initiative seeks to unite businessmen, industrialists, and technocrats, particularly targeting the nation's youth and women, in fostering economic independence.

SJM's Ashwani Mahajan underlined the campaign's significance in combating the influx of foreign goods, particularly those imported from China, as a step towards making the Make in India scheme more effective. The organization is optimistic that patriotic traders will rise to the challenge of promoting indigenous manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025