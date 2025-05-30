Left Menu

Kannada Activist Faces FIR for Burning Kamal Haasan Posters

A Kannada activist was booked by police for burning posters of Kamal Haasan following Haasan's controversial statement about the Kannada language. The incident, disrupting public peace, took place in Basaveshwaranagar. Haasan's comment has sparked outrage among Kannada groups and cultural organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a Kannada activist for allegedly burning posters of actor Kamal Haasan as a protest against the actor's recent comments on the Kannada language, police reported on Friday.

The disturbance unfolded near Pavitra Paradise Circle, KHB Road, Basaveshwaranagar, where around 11.45 pm on May 28, Ravikumar, president of the Namma Karunada Yuva Sene, initiated the burning of Haasan's posters. This act not only disrupted public peace but also created a roadblock, hampering vehicular movement at night, a senior police officer noted.

Based on the complaint filed by a policeman present at the scene, authorities at Basaveshwaranagar police station have charged the pro-Kannada group's leader under sections related to public nuisance and navigation hazards, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue as Haasan faces backlash from Kannada organizations for his statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during his film promotion, which has incited significant controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

