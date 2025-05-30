Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: A Promise for Women Awaiting Fulfillment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the public on Friday that the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will soon be available to every eligible woman, casting aside doubts about its implementation timeline.

The scheme, a key promise from the BJP's 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' for the February Assembly elections, pledges Rs 2,500 monthly to underprivileged women. To support this initiative, the Delhi Cabinet has earmarked Rs 5,100 crore.

Gupta acknowledged that 100 days is insufficient for the rollout of such a vast program, emphasizing the structured plan required for its success. She reaffirmed that the monthly payouts will commence, ensuring no eligible woman is overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)