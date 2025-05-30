Breaking Barriers: Neha Bhandari's Valor in Operation Sindoor
Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, a third-generation officer in the BSF, was honored with the Commendation Disc for her bravery and skill during Operation Sindoor along the Jammu frontier. She courageously led her troops to silence enemy posts, furthering her family's proud legacy rooted in military and paramilitary service.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of bravery and leadership, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of the Border Security Force was awarded the Commendation Disc by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Her exceptional courage and operational proficiency were recognized during Operation Sindoor on the Jammu frontier.
Bhandari, commanding a border outpost precariously close to Pakistani forces, successfully led her team in silencing three hostile posts. This act of valor, approximately 150 meters from the enemy, exemplifies her dedication and strategic prowess in high-pressure situations.
Coming from a distinguished line of military service, Neha continues her family's tradition, proudly serving as a third-generation officer. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while both her parents are part of the CRPF. Her leadership and commitment are a tribute to her lineage and the spirit of the BSF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
