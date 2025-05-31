Farewell to Valmik Thapar: The Roaring Voice of Tiger Conservation
Valmik Thapar, a leading figure in the world of tiger conservation, passed away at 73. Known for his work in Ranthambore and as a member of the Tiger Task Force, his dedication inspired conservation efforts across India. Thapar co-founded the Ranthambhore Foundation to promote community-based conservation.
Valmik Thapar, renowned for his remarkable contributions to tiger conservation, passed away at the age of 73. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound grief, describing Thapar as one of India's most esteemed wildlife experts and a key member of the 2005 Tiger Task Force.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary and former environment minister, highlighted Thapar's legendary status within conservation circles. Ramesh underscored Thapar's enduring impact on places like Ranthambore National Park, noting his expansive knowledge of biodiversity that frequently offered invaluable guidance.
Thapar's lifelong dedication to wildlife preservation began after his birth in New Delhi in 1952, eventually leading to the establishment of the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988. This NGO focuses on community-driven conservation initiatives to safeguard the future of India's tigers.
