Cultural Heritage Meets Conservation: The Halted Fair at Lakkarh Shah Baba Shrine

The annual fair at the Lakkarh Shah Baba shrine, nestled in the Katarniaghat forest in Uttar Pradesh, has been halted this year, as confirmed by forest department officials on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar stated that the shrine, situated in the wildlife division's Murtiha Range, has halted its traditional festivities due to the potential risk of human-wildlife conflict. The event traditionally draws massive crowds, but authorities have implemented a gathering ban to mitigate risks, engaging the Special Tiger Protection Force and other agencies to enforce the regulations.

While the dargah remains a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, the shrine management's claim to the site as Waqf land was rejected due to insufficient documentation. Restrictions on vehicle movement, cooking, and overnight staying were highlighted, as tensions rose over the measures being perceived as encroachment on cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)