Cultural Odyssey: Miss World 2025 in Telangana

Miss World 2025 contestants experienced India's cultural richness during their stay in Telangana, exploring historical sites, embracing traditional art, and participating in a pageant challenge. Despite a controversy sparked by Miss England's withdrawal, the event highlighted Telangana as a tourism and investment hub.

Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:03 IST
The Miss World 2025 contestants immersed themselves in Indian culture during their visit to Telangana, experiencing a series of cultural events that showcased the state's heritage.

The journey began on Buddha Purnima with a visit to Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park, followed by explorations of the Charminar and the Laad Bazaar. Their cultural immersion continued with a visit to the Ramappa temple and participation in traditional dances.

Despite the celebrations, the pageant was marred by controversy as Miss England Milla Magee withdrew, citing ethical concerns. However, an inquiry by the Telangana government found no evidence supporting her allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

