Cultural Odyssey: Miss World 2025 in Telangana

The Miss World 2025 contestants immersed themselves in Indian culture during their visit to Telangana, experiencing a series of cultural events that showcased the state's heritage.

The journey began on Buddha Purnima with a visit to Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park, followed by explorations of the Charminar and the Laad Bazaar. Their cultural immersion continued with a visit to the Ramappa temple and participation in traditional dances.

Despite the celebrations, the pageant was marred by controversy as Miss England Milla Magee withdrew, citing ethical concerns. However, an inquiry by the Telangana government found no evidence supporting her allegations.

