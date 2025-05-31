Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Juhu Jetty: Young Man's Photo Session Turns Fatal

A 20-year-old man, Anil Arjun Rajput, tragically died after falling into the sea at Juhu Koliwada while taking photographs with friends. Lifeguards promptly rescued and took him to Cooper Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident was initially reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A photo session turned tragic for a 20-year-old man at Juhu Koliwada on Saturday evening, as he fell into the sea while capturing moments with friends, according to civic officials.

Identified as Anil Arjun Rajput, he fell off Juhu Jetty around 8:17 pm, as reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Lifeguards quickly responded, retrieving him from the water and transporting him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared deceased by medical professionals.

