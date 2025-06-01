PSG Supporters Voice Outrage: Stand Against Gaza Genocide

During the Champions League final on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain supporters unfurled a banner reading 'Stop the genocide in Gaza', just after Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal against Inter Milan.

The protest echoed previous displays by PSG fans, who are vocal critics of the Gaza conflict. In November, a 'Free Palestine' banner was similarly showcased during a match against Atlético Madrid.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with a three-month blockade exacerbating food shortages. The UN World Food Program reports growing fears of starvation as recent aid access proves insufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)