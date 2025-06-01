Countdown to Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026: A Spiritual Journey

The dates for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela have been set, with the event kicking off on October 31, 2026, in Nashik, Maharashtra, and continuing until July 24, 2028. This decision was announced during a meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which included spiritual leaders from 13 main ''akhadas'' and Purohit Sangh representatives.

Preparations are underway with a substantial financial plan, including Rs 4000 crore worth of tenders already issued and an additional Rs 2000 crore worth pending. The state is focusing on areas such as sewage treatment, Godavari river cleanup, and land acquisition for the establishment of 'Sadhugram'.

Fadnavis assured that to prevent crowd congestion during the 'Amrut Snan', devotees should not feel pressured to visit on specific days. Efforts are being made to create a seamless and memorable experience for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend one of the world's largest religious gatherings.