Peddling Towards Health: Delhi Launches Special Cycling Initiative

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a special edition of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Janakpuri as part of the World Bicycle Day celebrations. This event is a facet of the Fit India Mission and underscores the importance of both fitness and community engagement.

The Directorate of Education backed the campaign, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from school students, local youth, senior citizens, and resident associations. Addressing the participants, Sood highlighted the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that efforts such as the 'Fit India Movement' and 'Khelo India Movement' have significantly contributed to improving the sports ecosystem nationwide.

Sood emphasized that cycling goes beyond physical fitness, promoting community participation and a healthier lifestyle. The campaign has turned into a nationwide effort, engaging around 3 lakh participants across 5,500 locations. Prime Minister Modi also praised the initiative on his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', advocating for cycling as a cornerstone of public health and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)