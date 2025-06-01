Monks Meet Amit Shah: Bridging Spirituality and Social Issues

In an important gathering, monks from various organizations met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing concerns over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts and the issue of cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. The meeting took place on Sunday at Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home.

During the discussions, the monks asserted that Shah urged Hindu religious leaders to unite and tackle broader issues concerning society. Shah paid his respects to Swami Vivekananda by offering floral tributes, emphasizing the spiritual over political themes of the meeting.

Participants highlighted the significance of collective efforts in applying spirituality for societal welfare, with a focus on preserving Sanatan Dharma. Concerns were raised about Western countries' growing embrace of these values, underscoring the need for India to strengthen its cultural and spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)