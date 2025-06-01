Left Menu

Monks Meet Amit Shah: Bridging Spirituality and Social Issues

Monks from various organizations met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss concerns about Hindu atrocities in Bengal and cross-border infiltration. While emphasizing India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the meeting focused on uniting spiritual leaders to address broader societal issues, advocating for the preservation of Sanatan Dharma in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an important gathering, monks from various organizations met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing concerns over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts and the issue of cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. The meeting took place on Sunday at Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home.

During the discussions, the monks asserted that Shah urged Hindu religious leaders to unite and tackle broader issues concerning society. Shah paid his respects to Swami Vivekananda by offering floral tributes, emphasizing the spiritual over political themes of the meeting.

Participants highlighted the significance of collective efforts in applying spirituality for societal welfare, with a focus on preserving Sanatan Dharma. Concerns were raised about Western countries' growing embrace of these values, underscoring the need for India to strengthen its cultural and spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

