Retiring Akola Cop's Dream Ride Goes Viral

On his retirement day, Akola policeman Arun Ghormode fulfilled his dream of riding a Bullet motorcycle, accompanied by the district superintendent of police. The touching moment, shared by his daughter, led to spontaneous arrangements by SP Archit Chandak, capturing the public's attention through viral social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming turn of events, Akola policeman Arun Ghormode ended his career on a high note, both literally and figuratively. Known for his dedication to family responsibilities over personal desires, Ghormode's final wish was to ride a Bullet motorcycle, an aspiration unfulfilled until his retirement day.

Moved by the poignant words of Ghormode's daughter, who shared her father's long-held dream, district superintendent of police Archit Chandak made it his mission to bring that dream to life. Chandak swiftly arranged for a Bullet and insisted on accompanying Ghormode as the pillion rider.

Cameras captured the jubilant duo zooming off, and the footage quickly went viral, touching hearts across social platforms. Ghormode's simple wish, finally realized, resonated with the power of community support and camaraderie within the police force.

