Ryan Coogler Stirs Up Fans with No-Sequel Stance on 'Sinners'

After fans eagerly anticipated a sequel following the blockbuster success of 'Sinners,' director Ryan Coogler has dismissed the idea, Variety reports. Known for directing 'Black Panther' and 'Creed,' Coogler revealed to Ebony Magazine that he never considered a follow-up to his vampire thriller.

In the interview, Coogler explained his desire to move away from franchise filmmaking, expressing a longing to create original and personal works. 'I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees, and desserts,' said Coogler. His vision for 'Sinners' was always to craft a comprehensive and finished piece.

Accolades for 'Sinners' continue, with the film currently earning over $350 million globally. It features Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who face a vampire threat in Mississippi. Supported by a stellar cast, the film is among the top 10 highest-grossing movies this year, according to Variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)