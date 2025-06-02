Left Menu

Gauhar Khan Criticizes Suniel Shetty's Views on C-Section vs Natural Birth

Gauhar Khan publicly criticized Suniel Shetty for his comments on caesarean and natural childbirth. She opened up about her own miscarriage and dissected myths around C-sections on her podcast. Shetty's remarks faced backlash which he claimed were misrepresented in media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:33 IST
Gauhar Khan Criticizes Suniel Shetty's Views on C-Section vs Natural Birth
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent podcast episode, Gauhar Khan voiced strong criticism against fellow actor Suniel Shetty's remarks on childbirth methods, sparking a discussion on the myths surrounding C-sections.

Shetty had praised his daughter Athiya's choice of a natural birth, contrasting it with what he described as the general preference for the 'comfort' of a C-section. This comment drew significant backlash online.

Khan revealed her own painful past experience of having a miscarriage while challenging the stereotype and expressing disbelief that outdated beliefs still exist. Meanwhile, Shetty has claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025