Gauhar Khan Criticizes Suniel Shetty's Views on C-Section vs Natural Birth
Gauhar Khan publicly criticized Suniel Shetty for his comments on caesarean and natural childbirth. She opened up about her own miscarriage and dissected myths around C-sections on her podcast. Shetty's remarks faced backlash which he claimed were misrepresented in media.
New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:33 IST
In a recent podcast episode, Gauhar Khan voiced strong criticism against fellow actor Suniel Shetty's remarks on childbirth methods, sparking a discussion on the myths surrounding C-sections.
Shetty had praised his daughter Athiya's choice of a natural birth, contrasting it with what he described as the general preference for the 'comfort' of a C-section. This comment drew significant backlash online.
Khan revealed her own painful past experience of having a miscarriage while challenging the stereotype and expressing disbelief that outdated beliefs still exist. Meanwhile, Shetty has claimed that his comments were taken out of context.
