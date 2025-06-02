Gauhar Khan Criticizes Suniel Shetty's Views on C-Section vs Natural Birth

In a recent podcast episode, Gauhar Khan voiced strong criticism against fellow actor Suniel Shetty's remarks on childbirth methods, sparking a discussion on the myths surrounding C-sections.

Shetty had praised his daughter Athiya's choice of a natural birth, contrasting it with what he described as the general preference for the 'comfort' of a C-section. This comment drew significant backlash online.

Khan revealed her own painful past experience of having a miscarriage while challenging the stereotype and expressing disbelief that outdated beliefs still exist. Meanwhile, Shetty has claimed that his comments were taken out of context.