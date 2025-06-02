Kamal Haasan Seeks Court Intervention for Smooth Release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka

Actor Kamal Haasan filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on Monday, aiming to secure protection for the smooth release of the film 'Thug Life' in the state.

This legal move was prompted by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) declaration to ban the film's screening unless Haasan issues a public apology for suggesting Kannada evolved from Tamil.

Raaj Kamal Films, led by Haasan, argued that his comments were meant to promote unity, not offend. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan T R, with music by A R Rahman. The court has yet to schedule a hearing on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)