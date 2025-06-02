Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Seeks Court Intervention for Smooth Release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka

Kamal Haasan petitions the Karnataka High Court seeking protection for the release of 'Thug Life' after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce boycotted the film. The boycott is due to Haasan's comments on Kannada's origins. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has a production cost of Rs 300 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:48 IST
Actor Kamal Haasan filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on Monday, aiming to secure protection for the smooth release of the film 'Thug Life' in the state.

This legal move was prompted by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) declaration to ban the film's screening unless Haasan issues a public apology for suggesting Kannada evolved from Tamil.

Raaj Kamal Films, led by Haasan, argued that his comments were meant to promote unity, not offend. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan T R, with music by A R Rahman. The court has yet to schedule a hearing on this matter.

