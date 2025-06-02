Left Menu

11 years of Modi govt ensured development, preservation of heritage: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:17 IST
11 years of Modi govt ensured development, preservation of heritage: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office have infused new energy in the country's preserving tangible and intangible heritage, proudly carrying the spirit of Bharat to the world, a senior official said.

From the timeless temples of Hampi to the living traditions of classical music and dance, and to remembering forgotten heroes and preserving ancient knowledge through modern tools, the government has taken significant steps to preserve heritage and ensure development side-by-side, the official said.

Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office for a third term on June 9 last year and his government is going to the people to highlight its signature measures and mobilise support for its programmes with the theme of development and heritage.

''In the last 11 years, India has taken big steps to protect its culture and share it with the world. Ancient temples have been restored, holy places improved and old traditions brought back to life,'' the official said.

He said new roads, clean facilities and better services have made it easier for people to visit these places.

''India is also celebrating its heroes from every region and background. From festivals and yoga to music and art, our culture is now being seen and respected in many countries,'' the official said.

He said there was renewed interest among the people around the world in India's way of life.

''Today, India's rich culture is not only shining at home but also spreading light across the world,'' the official said.

Prime Minister Modi assumed office for the first term on May 26, 2014 and the government led by him has completed 11 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025