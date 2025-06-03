Police find British journalist reported missing in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro police said on Monday that a British journalist reported missing nearly four months ago had been out of contact with her family voluntarily and the case has been closed.

Charlotte Alice Peet, who had worked as a freelance reporter in Brazil for Al Jazeera and British news outlets, went missing in early February.

She was located in a Sao Paulo hostel, police said on Monday, adding she "expressed her desire not to have contact with her family."

