Police find British journalist reported missing in Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 04:39 IST
Rio de Janeiro police said on Monday that a British journalist reported missing nearly four months ago had been out of contact with her family voluntarily and the case has been closed.

Charlotte Alice Peet, who had worked as a freelance reporter in Brazil for Al Jazeera and British news outlets, went missing in early February.

She was located in a Sao Paulo hostel, police said on Monday, adding she "expressed her desire not to have contact with her family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

