Kamal Haasan's statement on Kannada stirred hornets' nest, led to unrest: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said Kamal Haasan's statement on Kannada language stirred a hornet's nest and led to unrest in the state.
While hearing a writ plea of the actor seeking protection for release of the film, 'Thug Life' in Karnataka, the court made the observation and adjourned hearing till June 10. The film was originally scheduled for release on June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
