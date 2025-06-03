Left Menu

Ed Sheeran shares throwback video with Shah Rukh Khan: Love this guy so much

Another slide features Sheeran and Bollywood singer Arijit Singh having coffee.Sapphire will release on June 5. It is a part of Sheerans album Play.Besides Khan and Singh, the Bad Habits singer also met music maestro A R Rahman, with whom he performed at his Chennai concert in February.

British singer Ed Sheeran, known for tracks like ''Shape of You'', ''Bad Habits'' and ''Thinking Out Loud'', shared a throwback post from his visit to India and his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities.

Sheeran, who visited India earlier this year as part of his (+-=÷x) Mathematics Tour, shared a post where he is hanging out with SRK. He tagged the clip with the caption, ''@iamsrk, love the guy so much.'' During his tour between January to February, Sheeran travelled to perform across six cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. On Monday, Sheeran uploaded a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, ahead of the release of his song ''Sapphire''. Another slide features Sheeran and Bollywood singer Arijit Singh having coffee.

''Sapphire'' will release on June 5. It is a part of Sheeran's album ''Play''.

Besides Khan and Singh, the ''Bad Habits'' singer also met music maestro A R Rahman, with whom he performed at his Chennai concert in February. Sheeran visited India for the first time in 2015. He returned to the country for another show in 2017 and later in 2019.

