Ragnya Devi Worship Unites Thousands at Kheer Bhawani Festival
Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the Ragnya Devi temple for the Kheer Bhawani festival amid tight security. The festival, held at the Kheer Bhawani Peeth in Jammu, saw a significant turnout of devotees offering prayers with rose petals, hymns, and temple bells amid increased security following regional tensions.
Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits converged upon the Ragnya Devi temple on Tuesday to participate in the Kheer Bhawani festival, a significant event marked by fervent prayer and homage. Amid stringent security measures, the ritual offered a poignant sense of unity for a community that has faced adversity.
The temple in Janipur, Jammu, acting as a replica of the original in Ganderbal, saw throngs of devotees since dawn, engaging in rituals with devotional hymns and traditional offerings. The community, maintaining strong faith, sees the festival as a cultural cornerstone.
Security was heightened due to recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident, but despite these challenges, the vibrancy and devotion of the festival remained unshakeable. This annual gathering echoes the resilience of the Kashmiri Pandits as they honor their heritage and religious beliefs.
