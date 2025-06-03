Left Menu

Anticipating Yoga Day 2025: Modi's Visit to Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Andhra Pradesh on June 21 to celebrate Yoga Day. Expressing delight on social media, he acknowledged the campaign 'Yogandhra2025', aimed at popularizing yoga in the state. Modi encourages everyone to integrate yoga into their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his visit to Andhra Pradesh on June 21 to participate in Yoga Day celebrations. The announcement was made on social media, where Modi expressed his happiness over the growing enthusiasm for yoga across the nation.

Highlighting the campaign 'Yogandhra2025', which focuses on popularizing yoga in Andhra Pradesh, Modi termed the community effort as commendable. The campaign aims to prepare for Yoga Day celebrations in 2025 with active participation from the people of the state.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav mentioned the ongoing preparations in Andhra Pradesh, which spurred Modi's response. He encouraged individuals to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for a healthier lifestyle.

