Andhra Pradesh Aims for Guinness with Record-Breaking Yoga Day
The TDP-led NDA government, under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is planning a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam. The event aims for a Guinness World Record with five lakh participants. Pre-events will be held to build momentum and ensure participation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans for this year's International Yoga Day, aiming for a record-breaking event under the TDP-led NDA government.
Scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam, the session seeks to set a Guinness World Record with five lakh participants, marking an unprecedented scale.
In preparation, significant pre-events, including yoga awareness rallies and practice sessions, will occur across one lakh locations, fostering enthusiasm and ensuring successful participation on the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Minister Cracks Down on Hostel Repair Scandal
Punjab Thrashes Ladakh, Secures Quarter-Finals Spot in Swami Vivekananda U20 NFC
Tirupati's Liquor Controversy: MP Gurumoorthy Accuses TDP of Illegal Trade
Notorious Criminal Meets End in Gonda Encounter
Supreme Court's New Mandate: Three Years Practice Needed for Judicial Exams