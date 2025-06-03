Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Aims for Guinness with Record-Breaking Yoga Day

The TDP-led NDA government, under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is planning a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam. The event aims for a Guinness World Record with five lakh participants. Pre-events will be held to build momentum and ensure participation.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:19 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans for this year's International Yoga Day, aiming for a record-breaking event under the TDP-led NDA government.

Scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam, the session seeks to set a Guinness World Record with five lakh participants, marking an unprecedented scale.

In preparation, significant pre-events, including yoga awareness rallies and practice sessions, will occur across one lakh locations, fostering enthusiasm and ensuring successful participation on the day.

