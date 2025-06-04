Controversial Renaming: USNS Harvey Milk Faces Unanticipated Changes

In a move that has sparked widespread controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk. The decision, seen as aligning with former President Trump's objectives, emerges during Pride Month, evoking criticism from various quarters, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Harvey Milk, a slain gay rights activist and former Navy sailor, had been honored when the Navy named the ship after him in 2016. Pelosi called the renaming a 'vindictive erasure' of efforts by individuals like Milk who worked tirelessly to dismantle societal barriers and advance civil rights.

The renaming decision was relayed through an internal memo, defending it as a move to 're-establish the warrior culture.' However, it has been perceived by critics as part of a broader endeavor to eliminate programs and policies connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion across military branches.