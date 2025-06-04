Left Menu

Controversial Renaming: USNS Harvey Milk Faces Unanticipated Changes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk, a rare action deemed to align with President Trump's objectives. The move, criticized by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, comes during Pride Month and marks a controversial shift away from acknowledging historic gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:09 IST
Controversial Renaming: USNS Harvey Milk Faces Unanticipated Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that has sparked widespread controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk. The decision, seen as aligning with former President Trump's objectives, emerges during Pride Month, evoking criticism from various quarters, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Harvey Milk, a slain gay rights activist and former Navy sailor, had been honored when the Navy named the ship after him in 2016. Pelosi called the renaming a 'vindictive erasure' of efforts by individuals like Milk who worked tirelessly to dismantle societal barriers and advance civil rights.

The renaming decision was relayed through an internal memo, defending it as a move to 're-establish the warrior culture.' However, it has been perceived by critics as part of a broader endeavor to eliminate programs and policies connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion across military branches.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025