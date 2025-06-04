Left Menu

Thrills and Tradition: Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival

Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Festival returns with vibrancy, featuring elite paddlers, cultural activities, and festive events. Travelers, including those from India, can experience the international races in Victoria Harbour while enjoying traditional celebrations. The festival aligns with Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage Month, offering rich, immersive cultural experiences in June.

Updated: 04-06-2025 12:11 IST
Thrills and Tradition: Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Festival is making a grand return, attracting international attention with its high-adrenaline races and cultural festivities. This year's event promises to enthrall Indian travelers and global visitors alike, taking place June 7-8, 2025, at Victoria Harbour.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, the festival transforms the city into a vibrant hub, featuring exhilarating races with over 190 teams from 12 countries. Visitors can enjoy nine days of entertainment along the Avenue of Stars, complete with festive foods, drinks, and photo opportunities against Hong Kong's stunning skyline.

The festival, recognized by UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, coincides with Hong Kong's ICH Month, offering hands-on experiences in traditional crafts. With a rich calendar of events, Hong Kong is positioning itself as a leading cultural destination, blending historical tradition with modern-day excitement.

