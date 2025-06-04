Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Stage Comeback: Ignoring Linguistic Controversy

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan appeared alongside 'Thug Life' stars, avoiding comments on his previous controversial Kannada-Tamil language remarks. While discussing the film directed by Mani Ratnam, Haasan expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu for their support. This marks his first public event post-Karnataka High Court criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:01 IST
Kamal Haasan's Stage Comeback: Ignoring Linguistic Controversy
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan made a public appearance with the cast of 'Thug Life' on Wednesday, notably sharing the stage with stars like Silambarasan.

In the backdrop of recent criticism from the Karnataka High Court over his comments linking Kannada to Tamil, Haasan abstained from addressing the ongoing language controversy.

Instead, he focused on praising the efforts and quality of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Thug Life', expressing gratitude to Tamil Nadu supporters. The film is showcased to be released on June 5.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025