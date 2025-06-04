Kamal Haasan's Stage Comeback: Ignoring Linguistic Controversy
Renowned actor Kamal Haasan appeared alongside 'Thug Life' stars, avoiding comments on his previous controversial Kannada-Tamil language remarks. While discussing the film directed by Mani Ratnam, Haasan expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu for their support. This marks his first public event post-Karnataka High Court criticism.
Renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan made a public appearance with the cast of 'Thug Life' on Wednesday, notably sharing the stage with stars like Silambarasan.
In the backdrop of recent criticism from the Karnataka High Court over his comments linking Kannada to Tamil, Haasan abstained from addressing the ongoing language controversy.
Instead, he focused on praising the efforts and quality of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Thug Life', expressing gratitude to Tamil Nadu supporters. The film is showcased to be released on June 5.
