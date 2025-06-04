Left Menu

Imam's Call for Respectful Eid Celebrations: Upholding Peace and Harmony

Ahead of Bakrid, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid advises Muslims to avoid public sacrifices and maintain cleanliness. He stresses community responsibilities during Eid-ul-Adha, emphasizing respect and avoiding actions that may offend others. The Imam urges private sacrifices and cautions against filming the acts.

  India

Ahead of Bakrid, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has issued a call to the Muslim community, urging them to avoid performing animal sacrifices in open areas or streets. His advice comes ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, anticipated on June 6-7.

In a statement, Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness during the festival, drawing parallels with the dignified celebrations of Holi and Diwali across the nation. He highlighted the need for respectful observance of Eid, ensuring it is conducted with reverence.

The Imam stressed that sacrifices should occur within private spaces, warning against public displays that may harm communal harmony. He also discouraged photographing or filming, urging the community to uphold Islam's teachings of peace and respect for all. Appreciating the values of the religion, he called for a demonstration of conduct that does not hurt anyone's sentiments and adheres to the rule of law.

