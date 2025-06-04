Tata Crucible 2025: Where Corporate Genius Meets Quizzing Excellence

Mumbai, 4th June 2025: The prestigious Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz concluded its grand 21st edition at the President, Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions. TCS's Mr. R Jayakanthan emerged triumphant, winning the coveted national title and a cash prize of ₹2,50,000, alongside a Taj Gift Card worth ₹1,00,000, amidst fierce competition.

The finale, featuring a tie breaker among top contenders, saw defending champion Mr. Rohan Khanna from Barclays finishing as runner-up. This celebrated event brought the nation's top quizzers together, with over 100,000 registrations. The top three competitors from two Semi-Finals advanced to a thrilling national showdown.

Chief Guest Mr. Rajiv Sabharwal, Tata Capital's Managing Director & CEO, and Guest of Honour Mr. Girish Kalra, CMO of Tata AIA, feted the participants. The Tata Crucible brand, since its inception in 2004, continues to propel intellectual excellence and strategic thinking across India's corporate landscape.

